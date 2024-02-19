Dylan Wang shows impressive performance at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, gets to meet his idol LeBron James

Chinese actor Dylan Wang had a "magical start to the year" when he recently met his idol, basketball legend LeBron James, during the NBA All-Star Weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old took to Weibo today (Feb 19) to share his excitement, posting photos with LeBron, 39.

Dylan even got his jersey signed.

A video on the official NBA Douyin account also shows the meeting, with Dylan staring starry-eyed at LeBron and giving him a dap. LeBron asks if Dylan wants him to sign the latter's jersey, and asks him how to spell his name. They take photos afterwards.

After LeBron leaves, Dylan can be seen fidgeting and showing off his jersey, as if in a state of disbelief. He breathes a sigh of relief, buries his face in the jersey and pumps his fist in the air.

A fan commented on Douyin: "Dylan was very obedient throughout the whole process and did not dare to move or get excited, he held it back."

"Your ears are so red, I can't imagine how happy and excited you were at the moment," another noted in the comments of Dylan's Weibo post.

Others commented that it was a "dream come true" for Dylan and joked that their idol was better at chasing stars than they were.

Dylan wasn't just in the US to hobnob with his favourite athletes, he was there to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game too, wearing a number 23 jersey to represent LeBron.

He played for Team Shannon, coached by former American footballer Shannon Sharpe and rapper 50 Cent, with teammates including American racing driver Conor Daly, actor Quincy Isaiah and Canadian YouTuber-host Lilly Singh.

Their opponents were Team Stephen A, coached by sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, rapper Lil Wayne and basketball player A'ja Wilson. Their team included American singer-actress Jennifer Hudson and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean.

Dylan only came on as a substitute player in the second quarter, but won the crowd over by scoring eight points. He was benched again in the latter part of the quarter and returned to play halfway through the third quarter.

Dylan managed to get 18 points in 21 minutes of play, becoming the third-highest scorer in his team and a record-holder among Chinese celebrity All-Star players.

Team Shannon also won 100-91 against Team Stephen A.

