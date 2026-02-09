Dylan Wang to visit Ion Orchard on Feb 11 for his D.Desirable pop-up store

Dylan Wang will be visiting Ion Orchard on Feb 11 in celebration of his street fashion brand D.Desirable's first pop-up store outside China.

The luxury shopping mall announced in an Instagram post today (Feb 9) that the 27-year-old Chinese actor-singer, who is know for his dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2025), will be making an appearance.

The post reads: "Ion Orchard welcomes Dylan Wang for a special appearance on Feb 11. Get ready to catch him as be brings fashion and star power to the heart of Orchard Road."

D.Desirable also posted a teaser in an Instagram post today: "D.Desirable founder shines in Singapore. On Feb 11, D.Desirable founder and creative director Dylan Wang will meet D.Family at Ion Orchard. A fusion, exchange and collision of creative energy is about to unfold."

D.Desirable made its international debut at Ion Orchard on Jan 30. The pop-up collection includes T-shirts, canvas bags and blind boxes, combining local illustrator Ah Guo's animal characters interacting with characters from Dylan's D.Fa.mily.

The pop-up store will run until Feb 25 at Ion Orchard level 1 atrium. There will also be themed installations in the mall's atrium and Ion Sky till March 3.

