Dynasty Warriors live action movie with Louis Koo lands on Netflix July 1

Having made its debut in China on 30 April, the video game adaptation of Dynasty Warriors starring Louis Koo (Lu Bu), Carina Lau, Kai Wang (Cao Cao), Geng Han (Guan Yu) is heading to Netflix on July 1.

Based on Koei Tecmo’s namesake game. The Yellow Turban Rebellion breaks out in the late Eastern Han Dynasty.

With the help of his trusted right-hand men Guan Yu and Zhang Fei, militia leader Liu Pei successfully suppresses the revolt. The calculating warlord Dong Zhuo takes advantage of the situation and takes control of the court, stirring further unrest.