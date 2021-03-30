E-Junkies: Annette Lee is not as crazy as you think

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

You might have seen her parody of Marie Kondo, or doing crazy challenges as Sue-Ann but who is local comedienne Annette Lee really?

Not just an actress and influencer, the popular 28-year-old is also a singer-songwriter. Her second EP, Song For The Underdog, is nominated for Album of the Year at the *SCAPE Youth Music Awards 2021.

We chat with her to find out how she feels about her struggles in music and getting over her quarter-life crisis.

The Youth Music Awards celebrates the best of Singapore music created by homegrown youth musicians under the age of 35. This year, 80 musicians are nominated across 16 award categories such as Best Pop Artist of The Year, Best Rock Artist of The Year, Best Non-English Single of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony tomorrow (March 31), and you can catch the two-hour livestream from 7pm on YouTube. Musicians Rriley, Keyana, and Forests will be performing.

