E-Junkies Episode 10: We chat about the Dee Kosh scandal, Jerry Yan's muscles, and the recent biggest entertainment news

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

From Dee Kosh's saga, to Lee Teng's wife's miscarriage, and even Gong Yoo and Jerry Yan's muscled bods on display, it's been a busy time here for the Entertainment desk.

This week, our writers Bryan and Kar Peng sit down to have an honest discussion about the biggest entertainment news.

ALSO READ: E-Junkies Episode 9: How Singaporean is Nathan Hartono?

editor@asiaone.com