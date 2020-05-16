E-Junkies Episode 3: Our insider stories on Jay Chou, Christopher Lee, and Rui En

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

Ever wondered what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment scene? What are the gossip that didn't make it to our published articles?

In this episode, Bryan and Kar Peng share their experiences as entertainment reporters and what it's like meeting celebrities like Jay Chou, Simon Yam, Kenneth Ma, Christopher Lee, and even Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Plus, we've even got a juicy story about a certain local Ah Jie who may or may not have some diva airs.

