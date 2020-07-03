E-Junkies Episode 7: Baey Yam Keng tells us how he taught PM Lee to take selfies

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

After he responded to our article about local politicians' social media game, we knew we had to invite him for a chat.

In this episode, Baey Yam Keng spoke to us before Nomination Day to share how he started on Instagram, what his children feel about his Instagram game, and how social media breaks down the barrier between politicians and the people. Fun fact — he also taught Prime Minister Lee how to take selfies!

Of course, we also took the opportunity to test him on some Gen Z lingo and put him up to a TikTok challenge.

