E-Junkies: Gannibal's Show Kasamatsu reveals his favourite scene in season 2

It's been over two years since the first season of hit Japanese suspense thriller Gannibal ended on a cliffhanger, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its continuation.

With season two finally premiering today (March 19) on Disney+, AsiaOne speaks to cast member Show Kasamatsu to find out what viewers can expect this time round.

In season one - which was released in December 2022 - police officer Daigo Agawa (played by Yuya Yagira) relocates his wife and daughter to the remote mountain village of Kuge. While it appears to be a perfect place, there is an unsolved missing person case there - that of the previous officer.

One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The mysterious Goto family claims it was a bear attack, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the body and discovers there are cannibals on the loose.

The second season follows Daigo as he tries to expose the truth behind the eerie village.

Show, who plays Keisuke from the Goto family, told AsiaOne viewers may like his character more this time.

"I do have people saying that he comes across as very frightening all the time… [In season two] some of his true colours are showing and we'll be delving deeper into him," said the 32-year-old.

When asked about his favourite scenes from the two seasons, he brought up an action sequence from the third episode of season one where Daigo - sitting in the passenger seat of a car - is shot at and chased by bad guys.

Show said he was "enchanted" by the scene: "I would have loved to have been there, and just watching it was very exhilarating."

Regarding his favourite in season two, he hesitated for a bit.

"Everything's a spoiler so I can't say anything. But I can say, maybe the last scene. It's a scene that we very much obsessed over," he recalled.

"The director had very beautiful and nice words to say to Yagira-san, myself and the others. We had many discussions and we shot those scenes with the utmost care."

How was it like going back on set with the cast?

"When you're working together for the first time, sometimes there could be tension, but in season two, you're more familiar with each other so there's a better atmosphere," he said.

"You're also able to just talk honestly to each other in the moments when we have to clash in a good way."

He remembered going for karaoke with the cast and crew while filming season two.

"Obviously, the shoots were very challenging. But amidst that, we decided to just go and have dinner and then karaoke. We sang so much, and that's the teamwork this beautiful team had," he smiled.

He added the set was a "wonderful, happy place" to be: "I think you'll feel that when watching [season two]."

Both seasons of Gannibal are streaming on Disney+.

