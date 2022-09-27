E-Junkies: Gwei Lun-mei compares being 20 and 40 years old

Women in Taipei is an 11-part series that follows Lin Yishan, played by award-winning actress Gwei Lun-mei, as she moves from her hometown Tainan to Taipei.

The story shows her frustrations with finding a job, a disagreement that sees her leave her aunt's apartment in the city to find her own place and other challenges faced by modern women in Taipei.

Watch our video to see Lun-mei talk about the challenges she faced playing Lin Yishan across a span of 20 years, working with actors Rhydian Vaughan and Joseph Chang again after 10 years and what it means to be from Taipei.

You can catch Women in Taipei on Disney+.

