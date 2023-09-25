E-Junkies: Those who insult me have no presence in my life, says Show Lo on staying positive despite online haters

Haters gonna hate and Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo would know.

As someone who has been in the showbiz industry for close to three decades, he has learnt not to dwell on negative comments about him.

Speaking to AsiaOne in a recent interview to promote his upcoming World Tour Evolution 2023 concert, the 44-year-old shared about maintaining good mental health in the midst of online harms, adding that worries often arise when a person dwells too much on the words of others.

"In reality, everyone experiences worries… You shouldn't be worrying and thinking about why they are scolding you in this way," said Show, whose solo concert in Singapore on Oct 7 is his first in six years.

'I don't rely on them to live, so there is no need to dwell on it"

When asked how he manages negative comments that he reads about himself, Show said that he maintains optimism as he is a very positive person.

He shared: "I don't live in the online world. The people that I have met in real life are not that harsh as compared to those online. Those who insult me online have no presence in my life.

"So why should I let myself feel down for days because of comments from people I don't even know? Who cares? I don't rely on them to live, so there is no need to dwell on it."

Show added that he "won't let these people create worries" for him, as he prefers thinking about those who support him.

"What is most important is that people around me love and support me," he said.

'It's through failures that you gain lessons'

Show also said that when he faces challenging times in his career, willpower and persistence in fulfilling his dreams are his motivations to strive ahead.

He shared: "Persistence is scarier than effort. You have to embrace failure. It's through failures that you gain lessons.

"I also often tell people not to just listen to the strategies that successful individuals tell them, but to pay attention to the advice given by those who have failed... Because the words from successful individuals are surely impressive and you'll admire them, but there are many who have failed as well."

And his advice to those who are facing difficulties or have lost their way?

"Persist in your dreams, if you want to do something, just do it. You have to act to achieve," Show said.

'We have accompanied each other on a long journey'

Show was dubbed by the media as Asia's Dance King because of his powerful moves and stage presence.

When asked if he would prefer another title if time rewinds, he said: "Just Show Lo will do."

He explained: "When such names are imposed on the entertainer, it actually creates a lot of pressure on them.

"For the audience to like your dance, songs and acting, you actually don't need any of these titles. They would support you and come to your performances and buy your albums because of you. So to me, titles are not important, what is most important is whether others believe in you."

And because of the support and love from people who believe in him, Show doesn't think about how long he wants to continue to dance.

He said: "I still have Aaron Kwok and Alex To ahead of me and they are still dancing, so I won't think about how long I will continue to dance.

"I had a conversation with Jackie Chan once when we were filming together and I also asked him how long he is going to continue filming movies. He said, 'I can still move and am still alive, why can't I continue to fight? My moves now might not be as swift as compared to when I was younger, but I still have a passion for films'.

"It's just like my passion for dancing. Even if I get older and my moves aren't as swift as they were when I was younger, at least I can still leave the audience with a sense of companionship, that we have accompanied each other on a long journey. That's what matters most."

'Life is a good journey'

Reflecting on his experiences, Show felt that it is important to embrace all that life could bring to him and learn from it every day.

He said: "Life is just like a drama or film, you are the director of it. You can invite a lot of actors into it and you can also arrange for them to leave. Just like how there are antagonists in a film, there are also bad people in life. It is about how you direct your own life.

"In life, there will always be happiness, anger, sorrow and joy. You have to learn to accept all of it. I think that is good. Life is a good journey.

"Some dramas may only be eight episodes, while others have 100, it's just like the length of your life. It is more about how you leave a lasting impression and memories in each episode of your life. That is the most important."

Show will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 7 at 8pm and tickets are available on the Sistic website.

Watch our video for more of the interview.

