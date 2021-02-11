E-Junkies: Jack Neo, Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Wang Lei on new movie The Diam Diam Era Two and how CNY celebrations have changed since 1980s

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

Jack Neo and his funny guys are back with their new comedy sequel The Diam Diam Era Two. This time, Ah Kun (played by Mark Lee), Osman (Suhaimi Yusof), and Shamugam (Silvarajoo Prakasam) have formed their opposition party C.M.I. to contest in the 1988 General Election. Will Ah Kun win?

In this episode of E-Junkies, Jack, Mark, Henry Thia, and Wang Lei talk to us about their movie, and how Chinese New Year celebrations have changed since the 1980s.

The movie, which also stars Mei Xin and Richie Koh, is out in cinemas today (Feb 11).

ALSO READ: She created an award-winning short film about a taxi driver in 2 days and it started from her being 'kaypoh'

editor@asiaone.com