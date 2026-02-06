E-Junkies: Avantgardey play 'Who's Most Likely', take on dance challenges

They went viral for their synchronised moves on the Sampan Ride in Marina Bay Sands, before taking on the world in America’s Got Talent.

Eight members of the Japanese dance group Avantgardey — Sono, Nona, Seira, Macchan, Nagano, Aimu, Pani and Fuka — were in town recently and told AsiaOne in an interview that the 2023 video was filmed spontaneously.

"We were hanging out at the mall and thought it would be fun to shoot on that boat, so we decided to film some footage," said Sono.

The idea came from their producer Akane, who came up with the choreography. Sono recalled people gathering around and pointing their cameras at them when it happened.

"The boat driver was also considerate enough to drive for a long time, so we were able to get some great footage," she said.

Avantgardey was formed in 2022 and has 17 members. They rose to fame after making it to the finals of America's Got Talent in 2023.

During the interview, we also played a game of 'Who's Most Likely' to get to know them more.

On who's most likely to sleep through their alarms, they unanimously pointed to Nagano.

She sheepishly told us she sets three alarms every morning but still struggles to wake up.

Macchan piped up: "I was roommates with Nagano yesterday and her alarm didn't ring," and Sono remarked how she called them more than 10 times, but no one answered.

"I was worried if they could get on the plane, but they were able to wake up," said Sono as Nagano laughed.

To catch the rest of our interview, including their dance challenges, check out our E-Junkies video!

Avantgardey will perform with the full team in Singapore on March 11 and 12 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

