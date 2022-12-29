E-Junkies: Island cast Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo, Sung Joon on their after-work bonding

While some enjoy sipping a nice drink, others prefer playing football and sharing a delicious dinner after work.

AsiaOne recently flew to Seoul at Prime Video's invitation to speak with the cast of Island, a new fantasy action-thriller K-drama starring Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo and Sung Joon.

The four South Korean actors shared their experience filming on Jeju Island — which they all enjoyed in different ways.

"We all got together and even Da-hee came to play futsal," Eun-woo, 25, recalled. "Whenever we rest, we will play it together with the camera and lighting crews — it was very fun and we were very happy."

Nam-gil, 42, jokingly chided: "You're saying that football is more fun than filming! You focus on filming so that you can play football afterwards!"

Based on a webcomic of the same name, Prime Video's Island follows the story of Van (Nam-gil), Won Mi-ho (Da-hee) and Priest Yohan (Eun-woo) as they try to stop an evil from emerging out of Jeju Island.

Van and Gungtan (Sung Joon) are immortal half-human half-monster demon-hunters. Van has protected the world for thousands of years and is vastly different from the silver-haired and mysterious Gungtan.

Da-hee, 37, also shared her anecdote and stated that after their "football sessions", Nam-gil would pay for the team's dinner.

Prime Video's Island's cast (from left to right), Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo and Sung Joon.

PHOTO: Prime Video

Hearing that, Nam-gil appeared a little self-conscious and instead said that Da-hee was the one who paid for the meals.

Da-hee was adamant, however, and added: "No, we would always have amazing food and drinks!"

'I really felt a sense of belonging'

In the interview with AsiaOne, Sung Joon, 32, lightheartedly shared about something he appeared to have done quite a bit of on Jeju — drinking.

When first asked what he did after filming, he jokingly waved his hand in front of him, as though he was taking a swing of alcohol, while donning a sheepish smile on his face.

Later in the interview, he also said: "After dinner, I would go to Nam-gil's room and continue drinking afterwards because we shared the same sleeping quarters."

But the late-night session could have been inspired by the mood he felt while with his co-stars on Jeju Island.

Sung Joon reminisced wistfully: "I've never shot a project in that way… I really felt a sense of belonging, together like this. It wasn't really a house, but it was still under one roof, so I felt a real sense of belonging."

Prime Video's Island will span 12 episodes and will be split into two parts, with the first debuting on Dec 30 and the second in the first half of 2023.

