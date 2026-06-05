E-Junkies: K-indie rock band Wave to Earth busk in Singapore, reveal why they enjoy smaller venues

Wave to Earth held their first busking performance ever at *Scape on June 1, and AsiaOne caught up with them before the gig to ask how the idea came about.

The South Korean indie rock band — consisting of lead singer and guitarist Daniel Kim, bass guitarist John Cha and drummer Dong Q — were in Singapore after their May 30 performance at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Daniel, 29, told us discussions to busk in Singapore started after their gig in Jakarta was confirmed.

"We thought it was a good idea and we decided to come here and meet the fans since we haven't really explored Singapore," he said.

The band had their first Singapore concert at Capitol Theatre in 2024. They returned for their world tour last year where they performed at a bigger venue, The Star Theatre.

This November, they'll be having their largest audience at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

We asked if they prefer a large or small venue and John, who turns 29 in August, said they like both as they have different charms.

"But mostly I think we enjoy it more on smaller stages somehow," he said as the others agreed with nods.

Daniel explained it's easier to feel the crowd's energy in smaller venues.

"We feel a little bit more at home in those smaller venues," he added.

But with this being their first busking experience, 28-year-old Dong Q admitted he was both nervous and excited.

"I really don't know what's going to happen, and I'm hoping that it doesn't rain. I can't wait to see our fans in a local place," he said.

Thankfully, the weather held up during their performance, which attracted around 1,000 fans.

'We don't cross the line with each other'

Wave to Earth originally only had Daniel and Dong Q, who debuted with their first single Wave in 2019.

John was introduced with their first EP Wave 0.01 in 2020.

This year marks their sixth year together as a three-piece group and being a band with an odd number of members, we asked if there have been moments where one felt left out.

As Dong Q shook his head, John said they're a "nice trinity".

"We're one. We've never been apart. We know each other's triggers and sensitive parts very well, so we don't touch that limit. We don't cross the line with each other," he said.

Wave to Earth will hold their The Pieces concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 20. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

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