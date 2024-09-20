E-Junkies: Money or love? Cinderella at 2am's Moon Sang-min and Shin Hyun-been tell us

Would you break-up with your partner for a cheque?

In the ongoing K-drama Cinderella at 2am, the female lead Ha Yoon-seo (played by Shin Hyun-been) discovers that her boyfriend Seo Ju-won (Moon Sang-min) is a wealthy conglomerate heir.

Ju-won's mother disapproves of their romance and offers Yoon-seo a large sum of money to break up with her son. Ever the pragmatic person, she agrees and writes her bank account number on a slip of paper.

During a recent interview with the two actors, AsiaOne asked if they'd do the same if it happens to them in real life.

"I don't think I could've said I would break up with him for certain. I don't even think I could've said I'd take the money… I would've only said things like, 'I need some time to think'," said Hyun-been.

"I think Yoon-seo did it to break up with Ju-won rather than for the money… she thought that he would stop loving her if she accepted the money."

The 38-year-old added that she thought Yoon-seo's "resoluteness" was "impressive".

Hyun-been was amused by Sang-min's response. The 24-year-old said: "I would write down my bank account number… because Juwon's mother is so scary, I don't think I could refuse to write it down right there."

When asked about how they differ from their characters in the show, Hyun-been told us she isn't as pragmatic as Yoon-seo.

"When I'm working, I try to be pragmatic or logical in my judgement but in dating and love, I don't think I'm able to do that," she said.

"But as I saw Yoon-seo… I could relate to how she thinks a lot about such things."

Sang-min felt he resembles Ju-won "a lot".

"I believe I'm a romantic like Ju-won when he's dating but I think I lack in many ways… I could relate to Ju-won a lot in that sense and I felt like I was watching myself," he shared, adding that he had "a lot of affection" for his character.

Upon looking up their MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), we found that Sang-min is an ESTP and Hyun-been an ENFJ.

While they're both extroverts, ESTPs are entrepreneurs and said to be sociable and practical while ENFJs - protagonists - are known to be charismatic, natural leaders.

Sang-min and Hyun-been agreed that they have "the best chemistry", the former adding that he loves ENFJs and the latter tend to like him too.

"The MBTI type I like the most is ENFJ. Several people around me are ENFJs too. They're usually very considerate and seem to take care of others with great attentiveness," he said.

Hyun-been shared: "In real life, we may have opposite personalities and in the drama, those two are total opposites. Yoon-seo is a sterner and more realistic person while Ju-won is more emotional and romantic.

"While we were acting, we talked to each other, got each other's help and got to understand each other."

What was the most difficult scene they had to film? Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview.

Cinderella at 2am is streaming on Viu, with new episodes out every Saturday and Sunday.

[embed]https://youtu.be/Y4-Ysmvxg-Y?si=2mf0Gsr_4VS7VgXv[/embed]

