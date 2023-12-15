E-Junkies: Soundtrack #2's Keum Sae-rok, Noh Sang-hyun and Sohn Jeong-hyuck pick between going back to old flame and new lover

Two guys are interested in you: Your ex-boyfriend of six years and a new guy. Who do you pick?

The new K-drama Soundtrack #2, a sequel to 2022's Soundtrack #1 starring Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee, presents its main character Do Hyun-seo with the dilemma.

Hyun-seo (played by Keum Sae-rok) is a pianist who used to date vocalist Ji Su-ho (Noh Sang-hyun) in university. In the present day, she takes up part-time jobs and teaches piano to make ends meet.

Su-ho is the CEO of a company. He plans a collaboration with musician K (Sohn Jeong-hyuck), who wants Hyun-seo to join in.

AsiaOne asked the trio in a recent interview who they'd advise Hyun-seo to pick, if she were a real-life friend.

"Both of the guys are so handsome, so I was very happy while filming with them because they would all love me and care for me," Sae-rok, 31, said. "But if I were to talk to Hyun-seo, I would say that if a relationship ended, just leave it there.

"So I would tell her to go with the new face."

At this point, Sang-hyun — also known as Steve Noh — pretended to walk off the set in dismay, as Sae-rok and Jeong-hyuck laughed.

She added, however: "I do relate to Hyun-seo because she was in a relationship with Su-ho for six years. That means they have a lot of memories together and he's become part of her."

Who would the guys suggest?

"Of course me, Su-ho," Sang-hyun deadpanned.

Jeong-hyuck — who also goes by Demian as a singer-songwriter — disagreed: "I'm not a guy who dwells on past relationships, I would also tell her to find someone new."

Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview to find out if the cast felt pressured to live up to the success of Soundtrack #1, and to hear Jeong-hyuck sing the soundtrack of his life right now — his own song Basement Boy.

Soundtrack #2 airs on Disney+.

READ ALSO: Park So-dam returns after cancer recovery, 'deeply relates' to new K-drama where she plays Death

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.