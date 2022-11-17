E-Junkies: 'Wrinkle many, old woman face, you eat, very good', share Henry Thia and Mark Lee on buying durians

If the next durian you open looks a little like a grandmother's face, Henry Thia would highly recommend eating it.

Henry and Mark Lee discussed how they would pick their durians during a recent interview with AsiaOne, where the former revealed that he chooses them based on the wrinkles present on its flesh.

Said the 70-year-old actor-comedian: "When you open the durian, you see the wrinkle many, old woman face, you eat, very good. If it's very smooth, young young, don't eat it, okay?"

Both Henry and Mark, 54, were filming for their latest movie The King of Musang King, directed by Jack Neo, scheduled for release during the Lunar New Year period next year.

The romantic comedy follows Mark's character Jin Shui, who abandons his wife Meilian (Yeo Yann Yann) to pursue a Vietnamese woman.

However, Jin Shui later discovers that the woman is only interested in his money, causing their relationship to crumble.

Two decades after he left, Jin Shui returns to the durian plantation to reconnect with his estranged wife — but 20 years is a long time and Meilian's interest may have already turned towards her childhood friend and secret admirer, Mao Shan (Jack).

And while there are ups and downs in this romantic comedy, there is one constant throughout the movie — durians.

Aside from Henry, Mark also shared his own tips when selecting durians.

Admitting that he actually doesn't know how to select durians, Mark said that he just chooses Musang King ones because he knows that those are good.

"But of course we have to see if they really take out the durian [that you selected] and put it into the container.

"Don't let them go to the back to do it. If they do, your Musang King might become a D24," he said, adding that this only applies to some stores, not every one.

Mark and Henry also revealed that there would occasionally be a surplus of durians when they were shooting the movie.

Explained Mark: "Every day that we have a durian scene, the supplier will bring the durians to the set. But because we cannot keep them until the next day, every time we wrap [a shoot day], the crew will open and eat the durians."

They tried to finish the durians, Mark said, but they really couldn't finish all of it.

"Many, too many," Henry chimed in.

'We'll always need new blood'

When it comes to up-and-coming Chinese comedians, Mark also expressed his support for them.

"When someone has that kind of thinking [that they want to make it big in Chinese comedy], we're always happy, because regardless of platform, we'll always need new blood."

He added, speaking in Mandarin: "If you have a goal, it's a good thing. Seniors like us will always support you and give you words of advice."

But there's a line drawn between trying to keep Chinese comedy thriving — like what the Double Up duo Mayiduo and Charlene hope to achieve — and actively attempting to "take over" them.

"Even I wouldn't dare to say I'll take over Henry or Jack Neo, and I also wouldn't say we can take over Wang Sa and Ye Fong — we wouldn't say things like that," Mark said.

Wang Sa and Ye Fong were a Singaporean comedian duo that performed in the 60s and 70s and were likened to the Laurel and Hardy of the east.

"Instead, we can see them as a goal and learn from them, and then use our own style to put our own spin on Chinese comedy."

