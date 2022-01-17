Each dimension in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have its own art style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory.

In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their Spider-Verse sequel and what will set it apart from its multiversal counterpart Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again,” said Miller.

“And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand.”

The first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) was released last December and follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) being transported into another universe and running into Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). In the movie, Miles will team up with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) as well a new group of web-slingers as they face a new villain.

The first movie, Into the Spider-Verse, was released in 2018 and won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best-animated film in 2019. The movie combined classic hand-drawn animation with the latest computer graphics to resemble its unique comic book art style.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) premieres Oct 7, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.