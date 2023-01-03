Earth, Wind and Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67

Earth, Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67.

The musician died on Sunday (Jan 1), with his brother, Verdine White, announcing the news via a statement on social media.

Alongside images of Fred playing the drums, Verdine wrote on Instagram: "Dearest family, friends and fans, our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White. [prayer, heart and drum emojis] (sic)"

Verdine subsequently said that his brother will join Earth, Wind and Fire star Maurice White, lead vocalist Roland Bautista and former manager Monte Keith White "in heaven".

He wrote: "He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protege, member of the EWF Original 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number four in the family lineup.

"But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more lighthearted! (sic)"

Verdine added: "He will live in our hearts for ever, rest in power beloved Freddie! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining and back! (sic)"

Lenny Kravitz subsequently paid a glowing tribute to Fred in the comments section.

The 58-year-old star admitted to being influenced by the late musician, who also played drums on Donny Hathaway's Live album.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power."

