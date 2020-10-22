Eason Chan says he has had almost no income in nearly a year

The coronavirus has affected the livelihoods of many people, including those of celebrities.

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan disclosed during an interview with the media that he has almost stopped work for nearly a year, filming only one advertisement during this period.

He was originally scheduled to hold 25 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum last December and in January, but these were postponed due to the protests in Hong Kong.

He joked with the media that he has not seen any growth in his bank account for a long time, even though he has some savings.

Chan, 46, did perform this year, for the One World: Together At Home virtual concert in April, which celebrated healthcare and front-line workers around the world and supported the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

He also held an online charity show in July in support of the Hong Kong Live Performance and Production Industry Association.

Due to the pandemic, he has been able to spend more time with his family and dog. He is married to former actress Hilary Tsui, also 46, and the couple have a 16-year-old daughter.

Chan said he has also managed to lose some weight, as he has been working out and playing tennis with his friends like singers Edmond Leung and Eric Kwok.

"I hope to exercise.... so that my body can still function like a 40-year-old when I am 60," said the singer whose hits include Ten Years and King Of Karaoke.

In the midst of the pandemic, Chan is launching his first song this year, A Dance For Tomorrow.

It is available from Wednesday (Oct 21), with the music video coming out on Friday.

He said that with the pandemic lasting nearly a year, many people have been experiencing a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

"There are still worries even though I have adapted to the situation. Luckily, there is music in the world, which can make people a little happier," he said.

