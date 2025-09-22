Ed Sheeran buys $1.73m farm to turn into an entertaining space and recording studio

Ed Sheeran has splashed out on a £1 million (S$1.73 million) farm.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker already lives on his lavish Sheeranville estate — which boasts amenities including a swimming pool, two-storey treehouse, a pub and a chapel — in Suffolk, East England, with wife Cherry and their daughters Lyra, five, and three-year-old Jupiter.

He's now bought a second property and its adjoining land nearby, which he plans to turn into an entertaining space and recording studio.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "He is very wise with his money and he's decided to create another Sheeranville close to where he lives.

"He bought a Grade II-listed farmhouse and all the land it sits on and is making it another home from home. It's likely he'll do all his entertaining there and can make it into a place where he works on new music.

"The land has loads of barns on it, which Ed is busy converting. One of them is being used as a recording studio.

"There was also a piggery, which Ed Sheeran has turned into the most incredible man cave. It's got a bar, a gym, a pool table and a bowling alley, which is something he's always wanted.

"There's another barn that he is considering turning into a rehearsal space too, and there's loads of room upstairs for an office and a library.

"He's been really careful to restore some of the fields and gardens too, where he can grow vegetables. There's an outside kitchen being put in for entertaining. His first estate is home for Ed and this second place is like a paradise he can have fun in."

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old star admitted Cherry had put her foot down over his plans to build a bowling alley in their home.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ed admitted: "Cherry is the biggest grounding force."

"Anytime there is something a little bit too Hollywood, she'll be like, 'Bro, come on'.

"Especially because I grew up with her, there's always just a lens of Suffolk over it. I wanted to build a bowling alley in our back garden, but Cherry said no.

"She knew we didn't need that. She doesn't want our kids growing up in the Richie Rich house where there's literally McDonald's in our back garden."

