Ed Sheeran to perform in Singapore February 2024

2024 is looking good for music fans in Singapore.

Just two weeks after Coldplay's six-night concert in January, British musician Ed Sheeran will be in town on Feb 16 for his +-=÷x world tour, with Calum Scott as a special guest.

In an announcement this morning (Oct 20), concert promoter AEG Presents Asia said the UOB cardmembers presale will begin on Friday Oct 27 at 10am and end on Sunday Oct 29, 9.59am.

The KrisFlyer reserve sale will last from Monday, Oct 30, 10am to Tuesday Oct 31, 9.59am. General sales will open on Tuesday Oct 31 at 11am. Tickets are priced from $88 onwards.

Ed, 32, would also be performing in Osaka, Tokyo, Kaohsiung and Bangkok before Singapore. After which, he would be at Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Mumbai.

While he seems to be slated for only a conservative one-night show in Singapore at the National Stadium, perhaps we can keep our fingers crossed for extra shows added after his Bangkok (Feb 10) and before Kuala Lumpur (Feb 26) stops.

It’s time to start thinking out loud because mathematical equations never looked so good 🤩 Ed Sheeran is taking the + – = ÷ x Tour, with special guest - Calum Scott, to Asia!



More details to be revealed soon. Head to https://t.co/PHtRpgOaBU for more info!#MathematicsTour pic.twitter.com/EuMAiSnIxi — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) October 20, 2023

