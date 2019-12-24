Ed Sheeran shed 25kg after trolls branded him fat

Ed Sheeran shed four stone after trolls branded him fat

The Perfect hitmaker slimmed down from 16 stone (102 kg) to 12 stone after people pointed out he had piled on a few pounds, but he believes they only did so because they were feeling "insecure" themselves.

He said: "I never had insecurities and people pointed them out - your brain starts thinking about them.

"It all stems from other people's insecurities. So many people have things they're insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else's.

"Because half the people that would point out that I'm fat are probably fat themselves."

However, Ed admits he used to eat too much and didn't exercise enough, leading to his pals nicknaming him "Two Dinners Teddy".

He said: "My problem was I'd go to the pub, have bangers and mash, a pie, maybe a pudding and then loads of pints. And then not exercise.

"My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it's very easy to drink every single day because there's always someone visiting.

"I had to make a real effort on the tour. I'm 12 stone now. I started running. I've got into cycling as well."