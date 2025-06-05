Ed Sheeran at top of guest list for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's wedding

Ed Sheeran is at the top of the guest list for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's wedding.

The couple got engaged in December after over a year of dating and although they haven't yet set a date for their nuptials, the 37-year-old producer admitted he's already invited his friend and collaborator, who he previously worked with on Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, and Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.

Speaking on the Australian TV show Today, Benny said: "I just told him, 'I'm going to have a wedding and you're going to come to the wedding.

"Eventually Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one, but unfortunately we have not scheduled one yet — but we will!"

After Benny and Selena got engaged, they created songs that eventually ended up on their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, which was released in March, but they had never deliberately planned to make such a project together.

Speaking about how their LP came to fruition, Benny said: "We just started making music in our house as a little fun activity and then all of a sudden we had one song, then two songs, then three songs, then four songs.

"She was just a joy to work with and it was better to work with her than anyone else because, at the end of the day, I get to kiss her too."

During the recording process, a bird caused Benny and Selena to fight.

Speaking to Kent 'Smallzy' Small on the latest episode of the Smallzy's Surgery podcast, he said: "The biggest fight we had making the record is we did it at home, and there were birds that would chirp only when she was recording and never any time else.

"And I didn't believe her for the first two weeks."

Selena recently revealed she does not like to refer to Benny as her fiance.

Appearing with her partner on the Table Manners podcast in April, the 32-year-old singer explained: "[Calling him my fiance is] so strange.

"I just say, my partner or Benny. But the other day, I caught myself saying, 'Well, my boyfriend...' but that's not quite why we're there."

And after he and Selena shared their first kiss, Benny knew he wanted to "have a baby" with his lover.

Appearing on Spotify's Countdown To series in March, he said: "I knew right after we kissed, I was like, 'Oh wow. I'm probably going to marry this person.'

"Well, I didn't say marry but I was like, 'I'm probably going to have a baby with this person.'"

[[nid:718717]]