Ed Sheeran was "jealous" of Alex Warren's mega-hit Ordinary.

The 35-year-old singer made the admission when he and the 25-year-old artist performed a duet of the 2025 track during Ed's Loop Tour gig at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday (July 21).

Ed explained to the crowd: "I met someone last year who released a song that I was jealous of. I loved the song.

"I got in touch with him, and I was like, 'We should sing this song together, I love this song.'

"He sent me an email yesterday, and he said, 'Can me and my family come to your gig in San Diego?'

"And I was like, yes, but I would like to sing with you."

Ordinary spent 11 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the UK chart, marking the longest-running No. 1 in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 70 years and the joint longest-running No.1 of the 2020s, tied with Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits.

Last July, Alex admitted that he finds it "weird" to duet with Ed and his other idols.

In April that year, he performed Ordinary backstage with Lana Del Rey, 41, at Stagecoach 2025, while he and Ed duetted on the earworm at the Castle on the Hill performer's pop-up venue, The Old Phone Pub, at Coachella.

Alex told Rolling Stone of the surreal duets: "I was like, there's no f****** way I'm singing Ordinary with Lana Del Rey a week after singing it with Ed Sheeran.

"I think it's just weird, like these people know who I am, which is a little f****** strange, considering growing up these were people who helped me out a lot."

Alex also had a "pinch-me" moment when he shared the bill with Ed Sheeran at the We Can Survive charity concert in New Jersey in September 2025 in his first performance at a "big boy arena".

In October that year, the Burning Down artist told People: "Ed was someone I looked up to. Ed has always been someone I look up to... I think as an artist, he can pick up a guitar and play anything, anywhere, anytime. And I think it's so cool.

"And he's also one of those people that just genuinely loves it. I don't think he does it for the accolades and the fame - he just loves what he does."

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