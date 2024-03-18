Ed Sheeran wows fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time

Ed Sheeran wowed fans by singing for the first time in Punjabi.

The Bad Habits hitmaker, 33, was performing at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday (March 16) when he was joined by musician Diljit Dosanjh, 40, to perform his song Lover.

Ed captioned a clip of the duet on his social media pages: "Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!"

Diljit — who became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella last year — has also duetted with Australian pop star Sia.

Ed previously recorded an Italian version of his hit Perfect with tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Meanwhile, Ed has penned Perrie Edwards' upcoming debut solo single, Forget About Us.

The megastar has teamed up with the 30-year-old Little Mix star — who has dropped her last name — to work on her solo music and she has chosen one of his songs for her first release.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that Ed was so confident about the track, he told Perrie: "This is your first single."

Perrie made some minor changes to the lyrics before recording the song and filming the video in Cape Town last month.

Her album will also feature a collaboration with Worth It hitmaker Raye, 26.

