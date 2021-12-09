Ed Sheeran's daughter helped him find his purpose outside of music

Ed Sheeran's daughter has helped him to find his "purpose" outside of music.

The chart-topping pop star has 15-month-old Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn, and Ed has revealed how his baby girl has changed his life.

Ed, 30 - who married Cherry in 2019 - said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Ed is one of the world's best-selling artists, but he's described fatherhood as the "best thing that's ever happened [to him]".

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker added: "I think there's so many different sides and shapes to it. There's difficult days, there's amazing, easy days. It's just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliche thing to say but it's amazing. I love it."

Ed also revealed that his creative process has changed since he became a dad.

He said: "I'm very structured with my day now so like usually if I was in the studio I would just kind of work until it was done."

Ed knows that he needs to now structure his days around his baby girl and her needs.

The pop star explained: "I feel like with a kid you need a structured workday. You can't be working until two o'clock in the morning."

Ed has also been playing some of his newest material to Lyra.

He shared: "I don't know if it's because she recognises my voice but I've been playing her some of the new stuff and yeah, she's just cool now."