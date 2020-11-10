Ed Sheeran's personal belongings and other memorabilia raise $890k for charity

Ed Sheeran has helped to raise £500,000 (S$890,000) for charity.

Over 220 items belonging to the singer and other memorabilia were listed for sale as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

Besides a £100,000 donation to the charity, they have raised a whopping half a million pounds. The money will benefit children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses across East Anglia.

The biggest hit was a painting done by Ed, which sold for £40,000, whie a set of handwritten lyrics from the song Perfect went for £23,500.

Other top lots included a Damien Hirst print, which sold for £20,000; a page of a script from Love Actually for £17,000; and John Mayer’s PRS Silver Sky guitar for £5,100.

Even a collection of Ed Sheeran’s childhood Lego sold for £4,150. One happy bidder also paid over £4,000 for two Gold Level Tickets to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and After-Party.

John Sheeran, Ed’s father, said: "The total raised is way beyond our expectations and we are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and well-being for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond, Imogen and I would like to thank everyone who generously donated lots, joined in the bidding, and organised and supported the auction.

"We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave."

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz children’s charity, added: "Without the incredible generosity of Ed, John and Imogen Sheeran, our sponsors, auction lot donors from around the world, our Legacy Auction fundraiser would simply not have happened.

“We are especially indebted to our headline sponsor Guy Nicholls of tru7 Group, who in addition to the £406,000 we have raised in the online auction, has donated a further £100,000, bringing our total raised to over £500,000.

“Seeing the huge amount we have raised, fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality. The response has been truly remarkable, especially during such challenging and uncertain times.

"But it is in this very different world that the need to deliver our two life-changing legacy projects could not be greater. Our legacy auction is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."

The money will go to support GeeWizz children’s charity and Zest (St Elizabeth Hospice).