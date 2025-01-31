Eddie Murphy to star in action-comedy Blue Falcon

Eddie Murphy is set to star in the action-comedy Blue Falcon.

The 63-year-old actor has landed a role in the two-hander film that has a script by London Has Fallen writer Chad St. John.

In Blue Falcon, Eddie will portray a retired superspy who heads for the destination wedding of his estranged son — only to find himself in proximity with his archrival.

He is producing the picture for his Eddie Murphy Productions company with Charisse Hewitt-Webster as well as John Davis for Davis Films and Cliff Roberts through Syndicate Entertainment.

Eddie will also once again lend his voice to Donkey in the upcoming film Shrek 5, which is set for release in 2026, and revealed that he would like to make a movie that combines every role he has played previously.

He told Australia's Who magazine last year: "We're just doing another Shrek, which is going to be great. We already did Coming 2 America and we're working on a new script for another movie right now.

"But I like the idea of maybe doing a mash-up movie with all my characters and having me play them all. That would be fun. But if the idea is good and the script is right, I would return to any one of my characters again."

He reprised his role as Axel Foley in the movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F last year and explained that it took three decades for the project to reach the big screen as he wanted "evolution" for the character rather than a "generic" story idea.

Eddie told Screen Rant: "The reason why the movie didn't come together for years and years and years is because, in all the scripts that I read, there was no evolution. It was just, 'Axel's coming back now, and he's on a new mission'.

"It was like, 'Okay, now this has happened'. It was just the generic things. 'This happens, and that happens, then this happens, and that happens'. And nothing worked."

The Dr Dolittle star explained that it was the storyline about Axel's estrangement from his daughter Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige) that eventually piqued his interest.

Murphy said: "Once they added the element where Axel was married, and he's not with his wife anymore, and they have a child and he's estranged from his child, and he's still in this job and all of his contemporaries are leaving... All he's got is his job, and he's got this horrible relationship.

"And the reason Axel's back in Beverly Hills on the surface is cops and robbers, but behind the scenes, it's really to reconcile with his daughter and all that stuff. Once we added that element, then we had a movie."

