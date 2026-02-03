Edmund Chen to appeal against 5-day jail term for traffic accident

Edmund Chen will be appealing against his five-day jail sentence for careless driving which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering wrist fractures.

A public court hearing list published yesterday (Feb 2) showed that the 63-year-old local former actor, who is identified as Tan Kai Yuan, is scheduled to return to the State Courts on Feb 6 to appeal against his sentence.

He also appeared to have changed his lawyer to Contigo Law's Kelvin Ong. Edmund was represented by Invictus Law's Josephus Tan and Cory Wong previously.

On Jan 29, Edmund pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

He was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway on March 4, 2025, when he slowed down almost to a stop before making an abrupt lane change to his right, causing the 21-year-old motorcyclist to collide into the left rear portion of his vehicle.

The motorcyclist underwent surgery for multiple wrist fractures and was given 99 days of hospitalisation leave.

During the court session on Jan 29, Edmund's lawyers proposed a fine of no more than $3,000 and disqualification from driving for not more than five years, citing that Edmund had rendered assistance to the motorcyclist immediately after the collision.

District Judge Shawn Ho sentenced Edmund to five days in jail and disqualified him from driving for five years for careless driving.

For the same offence, he could have been fined an amount not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both, and a five-year driving ban.

Outside the State Courts, Edmund apologised to the motorcyclist before the media including AsiaOne, sharing that he "respected the law" and that the accident is a "learning opportunity and reminder" for him about the importance of traffic safety.

He also repeated his apology in a Facebook post on Jan 30.

[[nid:728983]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.