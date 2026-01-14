Edmund Chen charged over careless driving, causing grievous hurt to motorcyclist

Local former actor Edmund Chen was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 14) over careless driving.

The 63-year-old, who is referred to as Tan Kai Yuan in the court paper, was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway on March 4 last year when he slowed down unnecessarily, almost coming to a stop, and made an abrupt lane change.

He is accused of failing to keep a proper lookout to his right before changing lanes, resulting in a collision with a motorcyclist who was overtaking his car. The latter was grievously hurt in the process, though the charge sheet did not describe his injuries.

Edmund was charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

Those found guilty of doing so are liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both, as well as a five-year driving ban.

According to CNA, the prosecution is seeking a fine of $3,000 to $5,000 and a five-year driving ban for him.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan 29.

Edmund has starred in dramas and films such as Patrol (1989) and Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009).

He is married to local actress Xiang Yun, 64, and they have two children Chen Xi, 34, and Chen Yixin, 25.

Edmund has been on an acting hiatus for over 20 years as he stepped away to look after their kids.

In 2024, he said he was ready to make his comeback, in acting or behind-the-scenes, as his children have grown up.

