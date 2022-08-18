Eison Chai was depressed few days before falling to death: Reports

Malaysian singer Eison Chai was reportedly in a depressed mental state for a few days prior to his death yesterday (Aug 17), Taiwanese media reported.

The 40-year-old died on the spot after falling from the seventh floor of a building near Luzhou MRT station in Taiwan at around 10am yesterday.

It is believed that the apartment Eison fell from is the same one that he and his wife, actress Hitomi Wang, rented after their marriage two years ago.

Taiwanese media reported that Eison, who had mental health issues for the last five to six years, was depressed at the time and had been moody for several days. According to reports, a representative from his management agency corroborated this.

Hitomi, 35, was said to have counselled him the entire night on Aug 16 but Eison was reportedly incapable of communicating coherently with her.

Eison's emotions continued through to the morning when Hitomi left for work in Yilan. Two church friends were asked by Hitomi to care for Eison in her stead.

When they arrived, Eison reportedly locked himself in a room and the former had to console him through the door.

There are conflicting reports on what happened next.

Zaobao reported Eison had suddenly dashed towards a room and that the two friends gave chase. Other media outlets instead state the duo only knew something was amiss when they heard wailing sirens after Eison fell from his kitchen balcony.

A distraught Hitomi reportedly left Yilan immediately after hearing the news. After visiting a police station to clarify the facts about the fall, she left at 3.40pm for a funeral parlour.

Hitomi, surrounded by relatives and friends, looked frail.

"Hitomi is very weak now," her agent said to the media. "I hope everyone can give her some space."

According to Set News, Eison reportedly incurred losses of NT$5 million (S$230,000) due to a recent failed restaurant venture in Ximending.

During this period, Eison's blood pressure reportedly rose to 180 while his heart rate hit 120, prompting him to panic and say to Hitomi: "I may no longer be able to see you tomorrow."

No suicide note was found.

Eison's family and relatives in Malaysia are currently applying for visas to enter Taiwan.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

