Elaine Ng alleges Canadian daughter-in-law 'calls me in the middle of the night to ask why I'm still alive'

Friction between mums and their daughters-in-law is a common occurrence and can happen even when both parties are miles apart, Hong Kong actress Elaine Ng has found.

The former beauty queen posted a cryptic message to her Weibo account on Friday (July 22), with the contents of the post believed to be directed at her daughter-in-law, Andi Autumn.

Andi is married to daughter Etta, who was born out of wedlock following Elaine's affair with Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan.

Etta was 19 years old when she announced her marriage in 2018 to Canadian influencer Andi, said to be 12 years her senior.

In a sarcasm-laden post published on Friday, Elaine, 49, "thanked" an anonymous someone for "teaching my child to ask her teacher about refunding her school fees", and to "not study and just enjoy life".

She continued, "And [also] for teaching my child that if we are made out to be pitiful, people would sympathise with us."

In her post, Elaine also alleged that her belongings were removed from her home and sold without permission.

"Thank you for coming to my house and taking my things away and selling them. It's been five years yet you still behave like you're a superstar, afraid of being recognised."

Elaine then described how paradoxically, the pair would be "dressed like parrots" while standing in the streets "waiting to be photographed", "then blame me for causing them harm".

The former Miss Asia also indicated that she had asked the Hong Kong police to "chase the foreigner back to Canada", but that Etta insisted on going with her, "out of love".

Evidently taking aim at Autumn, Elaine ranted: "A 35-year-old blaming another's parents for not supporting her living expenses, and because she's so upset that she fell sick and is unable to work, she expects a 23-year-old to bear that responsibility."

More shockingly, the actress noted that the anonymous person would "call me in the middle of the night to ask why I'm still alive".

She continued: "I learned today that this is love, there's no right or wrong," adding with more than a touch of sarcasm, that she finds this form of love "amusing", and that "amusing things should be shared".

Elaine's post has been met with a multitude of responses from netizens, with reactions ranging from sympathy and encouragement, to criticisms that the actress "deserved it".

To the latter comment, Elaine clapped back, stating, "Thank you. You're the greatest saint."

Elaine and Etta's rocky relationship has been tabloid fodder over the years, and this is not the first time that Elaine has reportedly thrown shade at her daughter-in-law.

In May, Elaine posted on Weibo that she was learning English, "so that I'll understand when you scold me".

