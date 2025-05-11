Eleanor Lee denies calling China nationals 'stupid' in leaked audio clip, says she has 'love and gratitude' for the country

Home-grown actress Eleanor Lee has denied calling China nationals "stupid", following an online furore over a leaked audio clip purportedly of the 25-year-old China-based artiste.

The 31-second clip had been shared by a person claiming to be Eleanor's former assistant, who also revealed details pertaining to the actress' "messy" private life, reported ETToday on Friday (May 9).

According to reports, the speaker in the recording could be heard stating that she is "not here for the fame but for money".

"If you are famous, you're famous, as long as you can make money [that's what matters]. I am not here for the fame but for money. It is good as long as there are films and money to be made, what else can I do," as she seemingly described being on the receiving end of negative publicity.

The speaker then reportedly made a remark that this was because "most Chinese people are stupid".

On May 10, the actress — who's the daughter of local TV host Quan Yi Fong — released a statement through her agency which refuted the allegations and threatened legal action against those who continue to propagate them.

In her post on Instagram, Eleanor also shared that she was "shocked to hear the recording".

"I absolutely did not say those words," she continued.

"I was born in China and returned to China when I was 16 years old. I'm now 26 and have spent close to half my life in China.

"Here, I've received many opportunities and have been able to shine in a career that I love, said Eleanor, before adding, "I have absolute love and gratitude towards this land".

"As to why I did not not immediately stand up [to the allegations] is because we were still sorting out the facts, hoping to give everyone a satisfactory answer.

"I also hope to prove my attitude with my actions and I welcome everyone to examine them moving forward," she stated.

Her post on Instagram has been met with both messages of support and criticisms from netizens.

One netizen wrote: "If the recording is fake, please send it for testing instead of simply releasing a statement."

As a result of the controversy, Eleanor is rumoured to have been scrubbed from the cast list of the upcoming Chinese period drama, The Journey of Legend.

Netizens also speculated that it contributed to the delayed airing of the show which was originally set to premiere in early May.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, however, the series had not announced its official premiere date and the May release was only a rumour.

On The Journey of Legend's Weibo account, Eleanor's name is still listed on a pinned post dated Oct 25, 2024, reported The Straits Times. And while her name is missing on another pinned post dated April 9, scenes of her are included in the accompanying video.

