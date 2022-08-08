Eleanor Lee on legal dispute with Glenn Yong: There were some disagreements but we cleared the air

While many of us were getting into the holiday mood with National Day just around the corner, a legal disagreement between two local celebrities went almost unnoticed.

It was reported by Mothership yesterday (Aug 7) that local actor Glenn Yong and China-based local actress-singer Eleanor Lee (daughter of host Quan Yi Fong) have been to multiple sessions of Case Management Conferences (CMCs).

In a series of screenshots provided, a Glenn Yong Qi Hang was listed as the Claimant while an Eleanor Lee Kai Xin (subsequently changed to Yu Kai Xin) was the Respondent. No other details were revealed except that the nature of the case was classified as POHA (Protection from Harassment Act).

The earliest known session happened on April 29, followed by another one on July 19 and a third session on Aug 1. A check by AsiaOne today on the hearing schedule showed that the records are no longer available.

In an interview with 8Days in March, Glenn said someone was spreading lies about him to people.

"I started seeing a few spam accounts that would comment on my page and the content that this person was saying was pretty similar, so it's quite obvious that it's all from the same person. Subsequently, it led to this person DM-ing some of my friends," he said, noting that it started sometime around November or December last year.

The person even reached out to his mother and older brother via social media.

He shared: "[The person] would accuse me of things to my mum, like 'Did you know your son has one-night stands with people in the car you drive'. It's crazy! This person actually revealed what colour my car is and all, and it showed me that he or she might actually be close to me."

Glenn deduced that it was "probably someone who knows me personally" and he "might have an idea of who this person is" but couldn't be sure. He also made a police report and made known his intention to take legal action.

Eleanor, 22, released a statement earlier today on her Instagram Stories admitting that there was a disagreement between the both of them.

She wrote: "Dear friends and fans, it has been a stressful past few months and I am glad to be able to finally shed some light on what has been going on. As you may be aware, there were some issues disagreements (sic) between my colleague Glenn Yong and myself since sometime around August 2021."

Eleanor added that they have resolved these issues with the help of their lawyers and "have since cleared the air".

"We are glad to have found closure in the matter. I am very grateful for all the encouragement and supportive messages in the past few months."

A few hours after Eleanor put up her response, Glenn, 25, shared his and it was pretty much similar to Eleanor's.

It appeared the two used to be friends, with Glenn attending Eleanor's 21st birthday party in October 2020. Photos showed the two of them posing side by side together with Yi Fong and showbiz veteran Dasmond Koh. Glenn was formerly a freelancer with Dasmond's talent management agency NoonTalk Media.

Glenn commented on the issue (left) a few hours after Eleanor shared hers (right). PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram

