Eleanor Lee says she 'doesn't like handsome guys', is happy mum Quan Yi Fong is 'living her life'

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee has opened up about what she looks out for in a romantic partner, revealing that looks are not her top criteria.

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Saturday (Nov 15), the 26-year-old made the admission in her "first-ever" Q&A session, where she answered questions from her fans.

Speaking in English, Eleanor stated that what she looks for instead in a partner, is a sense of humour.

"Contrary to (what) many people believe, I do not like cute or handsome-looking guys... I really like guys with a sense of humour, or at least the same kind of humour that I have," said the China-based actress.

"The most important thing is to be happy and laugh, right?" quipped Eleanor.

When asked about what her mum — local compere Quan Yi Fong — is currently doing, Eleanor replied that she's "spending time living her life right now".

"I'm working, I'm earning (a) good sum of money...so I think she's just spending her time travelling the world, having a great time and she's basically resting," said Eleanor, who added that she's "really happy for her".

"I support that... I wish she can live her life, because she's never had time for herself," said Eleanor, sharing that Yi Fong, 51, with whom she shares a close bond, still works "here and there, but not that much".

Admits to being a workaholic

Eleanor also admitted to being a workaholic, sharing that she "(does) not like taking breaks".

"If I take breaks that are too long, I don't feel that happy and fulfilled," she said during the 10-minute long Q&A.

"I just like working. It doesn't matter if I earn the money... it's more of the fulfilment of finishing a project," she shared.

She also revealed that she's an introvert, someone who's non-confrontational, and more of a homebody.

One example of her introverted nature, she said, is that she'd rather get lost "and stay missing for hours" than ask strangers for directions.

And her way of coping when there's trouble? "I cry," she shared.

Many may also be surprised that while Eleanor is a natural on camera, she does not take to a live audience as well as her mum, who has taken home the Star Awards trophy nine times for Best Programme Host.

Recalled Eleanor: "One time I was supposed to be on stage and introduce myself... and I couldn't say it, I was shivering, (but) no one could tell."

"My manager had to carry me off the stage, my legs were like jelly, it was so, so bad."

Eleanor also stated that she doesn't accept expensive or luxury gifts from fans, especially rings, as she doesn't want to give people "the wrong idea".

"I just need (fans) to support me, that's all I need, and I'm really thankful enough for that."

