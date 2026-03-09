Elijah Wood not ready to hand over Frodo Baggins to anyone else

Elijah Wood says he isn't ready to hand over Frodo Baggins to anyone else, even as he continues to dodge confirming whether he'll appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The 45-year-old actor addressed growing speculation about his involvement in the Andy Serkis‑directed film, which is slated for release in late 2027.

He acknowledged that Sir Ian McKellen had already hinted at returning cast members during a fan convention last year, noting that the veteran actor "sort of let the cat out of the bag."

Elijah said he still can't officially confirm anything, but he's enthusiastic about the possibility of stepping back into Middle‑earth.

He told The Times: "It hasn't been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag.

"So there is a good chance. I'm not able to officially say anything until it's announced, but I will say I'm thrilled with the prospect of another film.

"It's always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth.

Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together."

The new film will explore the period between the end of The Hobbit trilogy and the beginning of The Lord of the Rings, focusing on the search for Gollum.

Andy, who portrayed Gollum through motion capture in the original trilogy, is returning to direct and reprise the role.

When asked about Sir Ian's insistence that no one else should play Gandalf while he's still alive, Elijah said he feels exactly the same about Frodo.

He explained that he wouldn't want another actor taking over the character "as long as I'm alive and able," adding that he's just as excited as fans at the thought of seeing familiar faces return.

Elijah described the idea of watching Gandalf reappear on screen as a moment that would thrill him not just as an actor, but as a fan of the franchise.

Elijah said: "I certainly wouldn't want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I'm alive and able.

"And I can also recognise what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema and you see the hat turn around and it's Gandalf.

"Because I'm also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together."

