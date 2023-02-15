Eliminated but some Physical: 100 contestants are still winners with cult following and good sportsmanship

Losing a competition doesn't make you a loser, and the latest examples of this adage can be found in recent episodes of Netflix's Korean reality competition Physical: 100.

In episode seven released yesterday (Feb 14), wrestler Jang Eun-sil and her team-mates — including three other women, men of smaller build and another man with a knee injury — predictably and regrettably lost the 1.5 tonne boat challenge.

One contestant from the other two teams was heard saying: "They might somehow get there, but they won't manage going up the slope."

"If they can complete the mission, huge respect to them," another commented.

They did complete it and in fact, were only two minutes slower than the team in second place.

Eun-sil and her team were then eliminated from Physical: 100 but they have gained much in return.

For example, Eun-sil's Instagram followers have increased by over 117,000, a 98.5 per cent increment from before the first episode of Physical: 100 was shown.

Many netizens who have watched the show were very expressive in their admiration of Eun-sil and her team's teamwork and fighting spirit.

They admitted that the team lacked pure strength but finishing the mission was commendable.

"Can we talk about how amazing the underdogs were at the boat challenge? Everyone underestimated them but they finished the challenge strong! Their teamwork and camaraderie is so inspiring to watch. It made me tear up a little to see them finish, not gonna lie!" one user wrote.

Another said: "Really admire Eun-sil and Sangwoo's team for finishing the quest. They may lose the game but they won everyone's hearts. They actually reached the slope faster than Team 2, they just lost in the end by pure strength which is a shame but their teamwork is amazing."

Even the time within which they completed the mission impressed many: "Eun-sil's team was composed of mostly women and 'smaller' guys, but they still managed to lose only by two minutes. One guy on their team was injured as well."

Some of the contestants' stellar sportsmanship didn't go unnoticed.

One user said: "All these contestants are all so honourable, humble and friendly to each other LOL. Can't imagine what an American version would look like."

"I've really noticed this throughout. Is it a Korean cultural thing to be really gracious and show really good sportsmanship? I feel like the US version of this would be half respectful competitors and half 'I didn't come here to make friends' douchebags," another user commented.

In some cases, the sportsmanship was more clearly displayed in certain participants, such as Shin Bo-mi-rae and Kim Sik who volunteered for the first game when nobody in their team wanted to do so. Both have been eliminated.

One user acknowledged: "Props to Bo-mi-rae for sacrificing herself so her team could stand a chance with the other games."

"Definitely shed a small tear at both Bo-mi-rae and Kim Sik choosing a challenge they would probably lose so someone else on their team would have a better chance at getting through," another netizen said.

Viewers were also amazed by the participants' sheer sportsmanship, willpower and competence.

A netizen commented: "I've also noticed that those who've done well in these quests — Jin-hyeong in Atlas, Min-cheol in Icarus, Jin-yong in Prometheus, and even Sung-hoon and the guy beside Sung-bin in the Sisyphus challenge — they all note at some point that they're focused on 'winning against themselves' rather than comparing what the other contestants are doing. A winner's mindset indeed."

Those who lost the challenges also displayed gracious behaviour.

"One hundred people took part in this and I got into the top 20. I was proud of myself and I had so much fun," ex-Single's Inferno participant Cha Hyun-seung said after losing in the Tail of Ouroboros.

Cha Hyun-seung (left) with Choo Sung-hoon.

When Choo Sung-hoon lost in The Punishment of Sisyphus, he faced it squarely and did not give excuses: "I wanted to win and survive till the end… it's a pity but this is the game and that's the fun of it. I wanted to win but that match, I fought well, I did." The other contestants also cheered him on from the side and recognised him for doing a good job.

Of course, there is always the other side of the coin. When Miracle pushed his competitor Park Jin-yong to the ground before the finishing line, netizens did not mince their words in expressing their disgust.

"That push could have injured him or cause a life-threatening accident… but luckily nothing happened," one wrote

"He was so dirty for that. Lost all respect," another user said.

The four confirmed contestants who will proceed to the next round include car dealer Jo Jin-Hyeong, luger Park Jin-yong, crossfitter Woo Jin-yong, as well as ice climber and rescue mission professional Kim Min-cheol.

Cha Hyun-seung (left) and Yun Sung-bin.

The finale episode to be released on Feb 21 will reveal whether the fifth contestant would be cyclist Jeong Hae-min or ex-Olympic skeleton gold medallist Yun Sung-bin.

Physical: 100 is available on Netflix.

