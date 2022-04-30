Elisabeth Moss thinks scientology is 'misunderstood'

Elisabeth Moss thinks that scientology is "misunderstood".

The 39-year-old actress was raised in the cult religion - which follows the belief that a human is an immortal and that a spiritual being resides in a physical body - and claimed that the system is far from "closed-off".

She said: "It's not really a closed-off religion. It's a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood. People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can't control that. If it's not that, it's going to be something else."

The Handmaid's Tale star was then asked about the authoritarian regime portrayed in the dystopian series and admitted that while "resistance against a theocracy" is of high importance to her, she doesn't want viewers to be "distracted" when she is playing a character.

She told The New Yorker: "Obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me… don't want people to be distracted by something when they're watching me.

"I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I'm sometimes watching something and I'm going, 'Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga, or whatever it is.'

"I would just encourage people to find out for themselves. I've certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking that as gospel."