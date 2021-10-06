Elizabeth Hurley takes bikini selfie tips from 19-year-old son

Elizabeth Hurley takes bikini selfie tips from her son Damian.

The 19-year-old actor-model encouraged his famous mother to pose in swimwear on social media - despite the chilly weather in England.

Speaking on PeopleTV, the 56-year-old actress-and-model said: "Well, it was challenging because I didn't leave the country for anywhere hot. I filmed abroad, but I actually filmed in really cold countries. So all I had was my yard and my house, which is England.

"I didn't have the beach, I didn't have the sea, I don't have any water. We very rarely have the sun."

Speaking of her son, she said: "He said, mom, 'Just do it.' Okay. I'm like, 'Okay.' But it's good. I had him on task, especially during lockdown."

Meanwhile, the movie star admitted she has no idea where the iconic 'safety pin' Versace dress she wore to the after party of Richard Curtis' Four Weddings And A Funeral in 1994 - which she attended with her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant - is.

Elizabeth said: "I know it's been in places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and it's been in the V&A Museum here. I think it's been on a world tour."

In 2019, Damian recreated the famous red carpet look.

Attending the launch party for Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection The System range at Selfridges in London, Damian wore a pair of black cigarette trousers and a matching black blazer emblazoned with seven oversized gold safety pins.

Despite the dress being one of Elizabeth's most iconic looks, the Royals star previously admitted that the dress was "fished out of a white plastic bag".

She said: "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh [Grant]'s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.

"I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."