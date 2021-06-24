Elizabeth Olsen had an awful audition for Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones - but says she was "awful".

The 32-year-old actress has revealed she was hoping to be cast as the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO fantasy drama, but has said her audition didn't go to plan.

She said: "I auditioned for Game of Thrones. I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script.

"I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn't get a callback."

Although her Game of Thrones audition was a disaster, Elizabeth said she "loves the nerves" that come with trying for a role.

Many actors dread the auditioning process, but the WandaVision star sees auditions as a "safe space" for her to play around with the part.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: "Auditioning has always been something I've enjoyed. I know other actors hate auditioning… You're your own worst enemy in an audition. You're either prepared, or you're not prepared and then after that, nothing is in your control. So it's kind of fun for it to be this safe space of what you want to do with this part."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously spoke about her Game of Thrones audition in 2019, when she said it was "the most awkward audition" she's ever had.

Speaking about trying out for the part - which eventually went to Emilia Clarke - she said at the time: "It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had. After she just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen. They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember."