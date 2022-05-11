Elizabeth Olsen never met Illuminati cast during filming of Doctor Strange sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One of the biggest reveals in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the cameo by the Illuminati.

Made up of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart), the Illuminati were obliterated by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch who was on a mission to retrieve America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

When asked what it was like interacting with the Illuminati and working with Krasinski and Stewart, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she's "never met them." (via CinemaBlend).

Olsen shared that she never got to meet all of the actors that portrayed the members of the Illuminati when filming the scene. So how did it happen? Olsen replied, "Movie magic!".

Set after the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Doctor Strange sequel sees Scarlet Witch on the hunt for multiversal traveller America Chavez in hopes of absorbing her powers and getting her children back.

In her many attempts to get the witch off her trail, America began teleporting to different universes with her newfound friend and guardian Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In one of the universes, they came across the Illuminati, who in their experience, believe that the bigger threat to the multiverse is Strange himself.

The Marvel movie is a departure from more recent Marvel films as it skews towards horror and gothic themes thanks to director Sam Raimi's experience in the genre. It sees ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff embrace her Scarlet Witch identity and assume a villainous role.

Whilst there's no telling if the character is really dead, the Scarlet Witch and Professor X's cameo may just open the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to mutants and introduce fan-favourite characters like Wolverine, Magneto and more.

The movie was first released on May 4, 2022, and has become Sorceror Supreme at the box office. Thus far, the movie has conjured US$450 million (S$625 million) at the Global Box Office. It has also become the fourth highest-grossing worldwide opening of the weekend for the MCU behind Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 75 per cent, which is lower than the average 84 per cent for an MCU movie. However, moviegoers and fans have the movie sitting at 87 per cent.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently showing in theatres.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.