Elizabeth Taylor's personal treasures set for auction block

A pair of Louis Vuitton boots and other items owned by late US-British actress Elizabeth Taylor are displayed during a Julien's Auctions press preview aboard the Cunard ocean liner.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Internationally known for her lavish lifestyle and glam taste, silver screen siren Elizabeth Taylor also boasted a playful side, and now some of her personal effects that bared it are hitting the auction block.

Items including a gold vermeil link belt, a sumptuous silk caftan and a studded black leather Versace biker jacket belonging to the late Hollywood legend will travel across the Atlantic on the famed Queen Mary 2 ocean liner, giving guests a first glimpse at Taylor's treasures.

Following the actress' death in 2011 at age 79, a week-long Christie's auction in New York of her vast collection of luxury dresses, jewels and fine art saw total sales topping $156 million (S$212 million).

But this time the items anticipated to go for a wide range of price points show the side of a larger-than-life woman -- known for starring roles in classics like "Cleopatra" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" -- her closest friends and family knew.

"The icon on screen isn't the grandmother that I would hang out with around the house," said her grandson Quinn Tivey, a 33-year-old artist who is an ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

"I don't really know Elizabeth Taylor the celebrity," Tivey told AFP aboard the enormous ocean liner his grandmother frequented, on which he will make the week-long journey with the preview of her items.

"To me she was just grandma."

Martin Nolan -- the executive director of Julien's Auctions, which is hosting the sale -- says some items like Taylor's scarves or costume jewelry carry pre-sale estimates of $200 to $400, meaning not only institutions and members of the upper crust will have a chance at taking something home.

"I think people will be surprised that they will be able to actually acquire and afford to have something from the amazing Elizabeth Taylor," he told AFP.

After their voyage across the Atlantic and to the Newbridge Silverware's Museum of Style Icons in Ireland, Taylor's effects will be taken to California, with bidding December 6-8 online and in person at a Beverly Hills exhibition.

The gold coin-chain belt from Cartier was a gift Taylor gave to her mother to match one of her own, which she engraved with the message: "To My 'Hippy' Mom All my love Elizabeth."

The house estimates the belt could go for between $1,000 and $2,000, while the aforementioned leather jacket -- which Taylor wore in 1992 on Johnny Carson's iconic talk show -- carries an estimated price tag of $4,000 to $6,000.

Tivey remembers growing up watching movies with his grandmother, her frequent advice on his love life -- and even swiping the jacket from Taylor's closet on occasion to give it a try.

He hopes that whoever buys it will "actually wear it" and share her style with the public.

Fascination with Taylor's rich legacy persists because "she was true to herself," Tivey said.

"She was never one to let fear be the deciding factor," he said. "She always followed her heart."

"She always had the courage to do what she thought was right.

More about
celebrities Auctions

TRENDING

Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
She&#039;ll help you find love but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll help you find love but don't ask her for a virgin

Home Works

6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

SERVICES