Ella Chen says she changes clothes and sanitary pads in front of 4-year-old son

Taiwanese singer Ella Chen often talks candidly on the topic of family and also features her four-year-old son Daniel, also known as Jinbao, on her Instagram.

At a parenting event earlier this week, the 40-year-old revealed some of her parenting methods which shocked netizens.

The S.H.E member, who's married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai, said she often changes her clothes in front of Daniel and feels there's nothing to be embarrassed about.

She also brought up times when the boy walked in on her changing her sanitary pad. But instead of hiding, she decided to explain to him the human body.

Both Ella and her husband believe companionship is important and value parent-child education, thus, she sees it as an opportunity to educate Daniel.

Agreeing with her methods, one fan said: "This is not a bad thing. He will respect women when he is older."

However, other netizens begged to differ and questioned if her actions are appropriate, considering Daniel is old enough to remember what he sees.

