Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

For many of us, the longest distance we would travel for Chinese New Year (CNY) visiting is across sunny Singapore.

But for Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen, she flew to Melaka to visit her in-laws on Jan 24 and her activities got netizens buzzing. The member of popular girl group S.H.E married Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai in 2012, and the couple apparently has an annual tradition of returning to his hometown for CNY.

It was reported by Malaysian media that 38-year-old Ella arrived in Malaysia on the afternoon of Chinese New Year eve and rushed to Melaka to join her relatives and friends for their reunion dinner.

Over the next few days, she took to Facebook to share photos of her celebrations, with an image of her holding up red packets getting commenters pretty excited. In the photo, two stacks of RM50 notes and a stack of RM10 notes can be seen.

Posted by 陳嘉樺 Ella on Saturday, 25 January 2020

Some mentioned that they forgot she was in Melaka, some extended an invitation for coffee, while most of them expressed an interest in getting an ang bao from Ella.

The couple's son also joined them on the trip, and the whole family went to a temple on the first day — a tradition that her father-in-law reportedly practices every year — with the young boy particularly enjoying the lion dance performance.

Posted by 陳嘉樺 Ella on Saturday, 25 January 2020

Despite being a 'Malaysian daughter-in-law', Ella was like a tourist, snapping photos in front of the A Famosa gate, and also on one of Melaka's colourfully decorated trishaws.

Another Facebook post that caught the eye of netizens was that of the tasty local grub that she ate during her time in Melaka.

Ella can be seen making faces in a few photos while holding a piece of durian, but it's not because she was repulsed. On the contrary, she was excited that she was about to chow down on some Mao Shan Wang and said it was so delicious that her "eyes rolled back".

Posted by 陳嘉樺 Ella on Saturday, 25 January 2020

She also had half-boiled eggs, a hearty bowl of prawn noodles, and curry noodles.

We're not sure about you guys, but those pictures make our mouths water.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Social media Chinese New Year CNY 2020

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES