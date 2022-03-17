Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show in May

Ellen DeGeneres will be ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.

The 64-year-old comic's talk show - which has been frequented by stars such as Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Michelle Obama and The Duchess of Sussex- has racked up over 4,000 guests since its 2003 debut but will call it quits on 26 May after 19 seasons with a star-studded send-off paying "tribute to the trailblazing host".

In a statement, a representative for the show said: "The lineup of special guests will pay tribute to the trailblazing host and share their favourite memories from DeGeneres' 19 iconic seasons."

In May 2021, Ellen announced she would be ending her long-running chat show - where she has also interviewed her wife Portia De Rossi, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Diane Keaton, Gwen Stefani and Kim Kardashian - as she needed "something new to challenge her".

At the time, she said: "I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one.

"They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.'"

Ellen continued: "So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along."

The Daytime Emmy winning show's slot - which has aired over 3,200 episodes featuring nearly half a billion dollars of giveaways - will be filled by the The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is hosted by the American Idol winner.