Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Ellen Degeneres speaks during the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for American boy band *NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, U.S. April 30, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognising her 25-year career on US television, organizers said on Monday.

DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

DeGeneres, one of the most prominent gay women celebrities, started her career in stand-up before moving to television. She is currently host of daytime talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) which hands out the Golden Globes.

DeGeneres is already a recipient of two of the highest honors in the United States - the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In addition to her television work, DeGeneres lent her voice to the neurotic Pacific blue tang fish named Dory in the animated movies "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory."

The Carol Burnett award was set up by the HFPA to recognise the new Golden Age of television in the United States, where more than 500 scripted shows a year are broadcast on traditional and streaming platforms.

The Golden Globes awards ceremony for film and television will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5 2020.

More about
celebrities Golden Globes Television Hollywood

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES