Ellen DeGeneres heartbroken over death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Ellen DeGeneres says she is "heartbroken" over the suicide of DJ 'tWitch' as she thinks of him as "family".

The TV host, 64, paid tribute on Wednesday (Dec 14) hours after it emerged he had taken his life aged 40.

She tweeted about tWitch, born Stephen Laurel Boss, who worked on her talkshow from 2014 until it ended this year: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.

"I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Ellen made the tribute alongside a picture of her hugging the DJ on her show.

Stephen's wife Allison Holker alerted police on Tuesday over her concerns Stephen had left home without his car.

Officers then got a call later at around 11.15 am to say he had been found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel, 15 minutes' walk from his family home.

It's been reported he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ellen's co-workers are said to have been left "shocked" by Stephen's death, with one telling The US Sun: "No one can ever understand why someone would do this... I'm at a loss for words. We are all trying to process what has happened."

Ellen paid tribute to Stephen months after her former partner Anne Heche, 53, died after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

ALSO READ: 'How did they do it?' Tasha Low realised she had to leave K-pop industry after singer's suicide