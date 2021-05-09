Ellen Pompeo had to step in for dangerous Grey's Anatomy scene after stunt double got knocked out

Ellen Pompeo had to step in to shoot a "dangerous" Grey's Anatomy scene when her stunt double got knocked out.

The 51-year-old actress didn't want to be seen as "difficult" when she was asked to reshoot a scene after her double hit her head so hard she needed hospital treatment for concussion, so agreed to step in, even though she didn't want to.

Following ABC's announcement they will rescreen season two's 17th episode, As We Know It - where a patient comes to the hospital with a bomb inside of him, and Ellen's character Meredith Grey had to hold it to stop it exploding - next week, a fan shared a clip from the subsequent explosion, which killed bomb squad member Dylan Young (Kyle Chandler) and threw Meredith backwards and onto the ground.

Well of course the director insisted I do it after the professional got hurt of course they would ask me to do it and of course being the people pleaser I was ... I said yes knowing they would use the take where she hit her head anyway because that looks so dramatic https://t.co/FZy737W4x7 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2021

They captioned the tweet: "All i'm going to be able to think about is how hard @EllenPompeo hit her head on that floor.(sic)"

And in response, the actress revealed the footage wasn't actually of her.

She replied: "That was actually a stunt double that got a concussion and had to go to the ER.

"Well of course the director insisted I do it after the professional got hurt of course they would ask me to do it and of course being the people pleaser I was … I said yes knowing they would use the take where she hit her head anyway because that looks so dramatic. (sic)"

Ellen admitted she felt "uncomfortable" shooting the stunt but didn't think she was in a position to say no.

She continued: "The lesson here ladies is this… don't do things that make you uncomfortable because you're afraid people will see you as difficult. Trust me they are going to see you as difficult no matter what you do!

"I'll also add ..it was about 230am and we'd been shooting easily 15 hours at that point I was physically and mentally exhausted from shooting the other parts of that scene and knew it was dangerous and I still did it anyway..not to be a hero… to not be a 'problem.'(sic)"

However, the actress also insisted the experience was a "worthwhile lesson" in pushing herself to make the show as good as possible.

She concluded: "But also in an effort to do whatever was necessary to make the show great… all worthwhile lessons. There is a lot of value both in working hard and making mistakes.(sic)"