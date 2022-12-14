Ellen Pompeo 'super happy' after stepping back from Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo feels "super happy" after stepping back from Grey's Anatomy.

The 53-year-old actress stars as Dr Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama, and Ellen has suggested that she doesn't have any regrets about accepting a reduced role on the show.

The award-winning actress – who joined the show in 2005 – shared: "I feel super happy, but listen the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience.

"Listen it's just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs… I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into, like, [someone who] can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

Ellen is now keen to spend some quality time with her children – Eli Christopher, five, Sienna May, eight, and Stella Luna, 13 - and she's also shooting a new show for Hulu, called Orphan.

Discussing her future plans, she told The Drew Barrymore Show: "I have a lot that I'm doing.

"I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them. I'm gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool kind of crazy true story."

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes previously admitted that she's written eight different endings to Grey's Anatomy.

The acclaimed producer confessed that she's agonised over how to end the TV drama.

Shonda explained: "I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times."

Shonda also admitted that some of her ideas are already out of date.

She said: "I was like, 'And that will be the end!' Or, 'That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

